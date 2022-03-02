NOTE: This article has been updated to included information on the officer’s condition, as well as information on the suspect.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer was shot by a suspect Wednesday evening, and police have the suspect in custody.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that an officer was shot after responding to a disturbance call at residence in the 2300 block of South Kate. The official said, however, that the officer was shot in the area of SE Emco. Information was not provided on how the officer ended up at the Emco location.

An OKCPD officer was shot while responding to a disturbance.

The officer was shot in the leg. He was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and is stable, according to the official.

A tourniquet was applied to the officer soon after the shooting, before transport to the hospital.

The official also said the suspect who shot the officer was also shot and is in custody. Information was not provided on the suspect’s condition.

Officials have not yet provided information on why police were initially called to the location.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.