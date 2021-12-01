Oklahoma City police on trail of suspect who allegedly pulled knife on convenience store clerk during robbery

The convenience store robbery suspect.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are working to capture a man who allegedly pulled a knife on a convenience store clerk while robbing the store.

Police said they have learned suspect’s name, which they did not release, but are still working to apprehend him.

The man walked into a convenience store near Reno and Mustang Road just after 12 p.m. Sunday, pulled a knife on the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Tips from the public led to police identifying the suspect.

