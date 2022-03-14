OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police revealed more information on the circumstances around an in-custody death that occurred Saturday.

Police were called to the 3800 block of West Liberty Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday regarding a fight in which gunshots were fired, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Charles Moore

Officers took a suspect, 65-year-old Charles Kim Moore, into custody, but the situation turned into a medical emergency.

“Responding officers had just placed handcuffs on the suspect when he appeared to suffer a medical episode,” officials said.

Officers took the handcuffs off Moore. He was then taken by ambulance to Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Force was not used against Moore during the arrest, according to OKCPD officials.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Moore’s cause of death.