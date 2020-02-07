Oklahoma City police release body cam of deadly officer-involved shooting

Warning: This video may be graphic to some viewers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Body cam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting was released by Oklahoma City police Friday morning.

On Sept. 9, around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a domestic shooting near NW 122nd and County Line Road.

Police say an altercation between a husband and wife, Quentin Broadus and Caleea Broadus, had occurred and Caleea, 33, was reportedly shot and killed by Quentin.

A witness provided a description of Quentin and his vehicle, which officers found as he was leaving the area.

Police attempted to stop him, but he did not stop and led officers on a pursuit through northwest Oklahoma City for approximately 20 minutes.

The pursuit came to an end near NW 120th Court and Warwick Drive when Quentin exited the vehicle while it was still moving and pointed a gun at officers, according to Oklahoma City police.

Body cam video shows Quentin exit the vehicle with a gun in his hand and that’s when six officers fired at Quentin, striking him.

Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.

Officers can be heard yelling "hold your fire!" and "get up! get up!"

Quentin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured and all have since been cleared in the incident.

