Oklahoma City police release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information, including body camera footage, following a deadly officer-involved shooting in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

On Saturday evening, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home near N.W. 33rd and Roff Ave. following a domestic dispute.

A neighbor called 911 to report that a man was acting strangely outside the home.

Officials say they were initially told that the alleged suspect, Daniel Hobbs, was in violation of a VPO.

When an officer arrived at the home, authorities say he tried to make sure that the alleged suspect didn’t have any weapons. At that point, a struggle ensued.

“During the course of the struggle, both the officer and the person involved went to the ground. During that struggle, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Hobbs was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released body cam footage from the incident.

When Officer Daniel Lopez arrived on the scene, he found Hobbs staring at the sky.

Although it is difficult to make out the full conversation, you can hear Officer Lopez ask Hobbs if he had taken anything that day or if he was having a mental health episode.

At one point, Lopez asks Hobbs if he can search him for weapons. When he asks him to put his hands behind his back, a struggle begins.

During the struggle, the officer’s body camera was turned off.

However, a neighbor captured the struggle and the shooting on their cell phone.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Lopez and Hobbs struggling over the officer’s gun. In the video released by police, authorities highlight that Hobbs gained control of the officer’s taser before he was shot.

Officer Lopez has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.