Oklahoma City police release body camera footage showing tense moments during hostage situation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Months after a hostage situation led to an officer-involved shooting, authorities are releasing body camera footage from the scene.

On Dec. 24, officers were called to the area of N.E. 18th and Kelham after a family member reported that 60-year-old Elroy Barber was intoxicated and carrying a gun.

However, Barber had already left the area by the time police arrived at the scene.

Investigators located Barber’s vehicle as it pulled into the Sonic in the 2200 block of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Barber was in the passenger seat and a woman was driving the car.

Authorities say Barber wouldn’t let the victim get out of the car and was threatening to shoot her.

In body camera video that was released by the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers can be heard yelling at Barber to put his hands up.

The officers continue to tell him to put his hands up, making it clear that they can’t see his right hand.

In a tense moment, officers start walking toward the vehicle.

“Do not do it,” the officer is heard saying.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Do not make this decision today," one officer is heard yelling at Barber.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Barber for two hours, but Barber refused to obey their commands or release the victim.

At some point, two officers shot Barber, killing him. The victim was injured by either a bullet fragment or a fragment of the metal frame of the car seat.