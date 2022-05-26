OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are giving a birds-eye view of the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was a drama teacher at Capitol Hill High School.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. on May 13 near I-40 and Choctaw Rd.

On the ground, the police department’s tactical unit and bomb squad were trying to serve a search and arrest warrant for 51-year-old Darren Solomon for the manufacturing of explosive devices.

“As officers arrived, the suspect came out of the house, armed with a gun,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say Solomon took a shooter’s stance, aiming what appeared to be a pistol at the police helicopter as it circled overhead at a low altitude.

That’s when members of the tactical unit opened fire. hitting him.

Solomon was taken to the hospital and will eventually be booked into jail.

His arrest ended an intense night for police and neighbors.

“They told me to get out of there, to leave,” said David Sharp, a neighbor. “So, I did.”

“You never know what kind of threats are present, especially when you’re serving a warrant like this,” Knight said.

Investigators later learned Solomon’s pistol was an air pistol that looked like a real firearm.

They also discovered materials consistent with the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

The officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Oklahoma City Public Schools says Solomon’s contract with the school ends in June of this year.

The district released the following statement in the wake of the shooting:

“On May 13th, OKCPS was made aware of an incident involving Mr. Darren Solomon and OKC Police. Mr. Solomon was hired in July of 2021 through a non-continuing contract as the drama teacher for Capitol Hill High School. His contract ends on June 30, 2022. Because this is a personnel matter, we can’t provide further comment.”