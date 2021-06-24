Oklahoma City Police release more details in mother-son deadly shooting

Oklahoma City police investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in the deadly mother-son shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

OKCPD officials say 17-year-old Tayevion Henderson was shot and killed by his mother, 38-year-old Tiffany Henderson.

Investigators say an altercation occurred between the two that escalated into gunfire. Both subjects were struck and taken to a local hospital.

Tayevion died from his injuries and his mother remains in critical condition.

The investigation is still early and ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

