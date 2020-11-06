Oklahoma City police release name of alleged burglar killed in late October

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified an alleged burglar who was killed by a metro resident on Oct. 28.

Christian Tyler Hill, 32, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of North Drexel Boulevard, according to a news release issued by MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers were called to North Drexel at around 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

A residential burglary had occurred in which an occupant of the residence confronted the burglar, according to Knight.

“It was during this confrontation that the burglar was shot and killed by the occupant of the residence,” Knight said.

The District Attorney will determine whether Hill’s death was a justifiable homicide, Knight said.

