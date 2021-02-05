Oklahoma City police release names, further details in deadly officer-involved shooting update

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the names of the officer and the allegedly armed suspect who were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting late Thursday night.

Tilford Barton, 30, died in the 1600 block of Oak Lane when he was shot by Sgt. Gerald Ritter III, who has seven-and-a-half years of service with the Police Department, according to an OKCPD news release.

Ritter and other officers arrived at the Oak Lane address shortly after 11 p.m. in response to a mental patient medical call.

Officers were informed that a person who called 9-1-1 said Barton was armed with a gun that he fired earlier that night.

Barton was hiding behind a tree when officers encountered him. He then opened fire, the news release states.

“Mr. Barton produced a pistol and fired at Sergeant Ritter. Sergeant Ritter returned fire, striking Mr. Barton. Mr. Barton fell to the ground and died,” the news release states.

Ritter was not injured. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.