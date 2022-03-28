OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released the names of two shooting victims.

Deontae Thomas, 30, was killed, and Shreya Govindji, 24, was injured around 4 a.m. on Sunday on I-35 near S.E. 23rd St.

“There was a reserved Oklahoma County deputy for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office that saw a vehicle stopped completely in a lane of traffic,” said Dillion Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

As the deputy approached the bullet-riddled SUV, he found Thomas dead in the passenger’s seat. He’d been hit several times.

Govindji was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene.

Oklahoma City police shut down the northbound lane on I-35 from 29th St. to 15th St. Drivers were instructed to exit onto 29th St. and proceed to the 15th St. ramp.

“We’re working through what the motive is of this shooting, who the suspects are,” said Quirk. “And again, it’s in the very early stages.”