Oklahoma City police release sketch of alleged sexual assault suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an alleged sexual assault suspect.

Sex Crimes investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that took place near S.E. 25th and Central.

At the time of the assault, officials say he was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, and turquoise tennis shoes.

Investigators say the suspect only spoke Spanish and had a mole on his right cheek underneath his eye.

He was last seen driving a burnt orange or gold colored vehicle with a laundry basket in the back seat.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.