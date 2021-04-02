Oklahoma City police release sketch of alleged sexual assault suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an alleged sexual assault suspect.

Sex Crimes investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that took place near S.E. 25th and Central.

At the time of the assault, officials say he was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, and turquoise tennis shoes.

Investigators say the suspect only spoke Spanish and had a mole on his right cheek underneath his eye.

He was last seen driving a burnt orange or gold colored vehicle with a laundry basket in the back seat.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report