Oklahoma City Police release video overview of their response to protests in wake of George Floyd’s death at hands of Minneapolis police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials released a video overview of the police officer response to protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd in May.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 as Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down against the back of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd pleaded, saying he could not breathe and calling out to his deceased mother. He then lost consciousness and died.

Protests against police brutality exploded throughout the nation and in many nations across the globe.

Several protests occurred in Oklahoma City.

A Police Department news release said the video overview was prepared over the course of months, gathered from hours of body camera footage.

Supervisors reviewed the footage and completed use-of-force investigations into the protests and unrest.

The video overview, featured above, was presented to the Citizens Advisory Board for review.

Most of the protests in Oklahoma City were peaceful, but violence and destruction of businesses did occur on the night of Saturday, May 30.

The May 30 protests began earlier in the evening when protesters gathered at NW 23rd and Classen, blocking traffic.

Police attempted to clear the area several times throughout the evening, arresting several people. Some officers sustained minor injuries during that time.

About 13 demonstrators were arrested by 10:30 p.m.

The protest moved from the intersection to the Plaza District and culminated in downtown Oklahoma City near police headquarters as the night progressed.

Officers began firing tear gas into the crowd shortly before midnight to disperse the protesters and gave them warnings to go home.

The protesters dispersed for a short time before reconvening and moving closer toward police headquarters.

A small crowd of protesters gathered again at at N.W. 23rd and Classen before 1 a.m. Police reported that several business were vandalized and burglarized. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies stood guard outside the Oklahoma County Detention Center to protect the facility from protesters.

Police moved further away from headquarters at around 2 a.m. and pressured protesters to clear out. Some protesters could be seen throwing water bottles at officers.

Many protesters then decided to leave the area.

Protests continued in the days that followed, but those protests were peaceful.