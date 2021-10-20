Oklahoma City police remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for recruits

OKLAHMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is no longer requiring applicants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Police Department personnel announced the change on Wednesday.

“Our leadership has chosen to remove the vaccine mandate which means that those individuals who are applying to the Police Department are no longer required to receive the vaccination,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Current police officers were never part of the mandate.

Officials said dropping the mandate will help increase the number of recurits.

Police recruits are eligible for a new $5,500 bonus.