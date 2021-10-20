Oklahoma City police remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for recruits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is no longer requiring applicants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Police Department personnel announced the change on Wednesday.

“Our leadership has chosen to remove the vaccine mandate which means that those individuals who are applying to the Police Department are no longer required to receive the vaccination,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Current police officers were never part of the mandate.

Officials said dropping the mandate will help increase the number of recurits.

Police recruits are eligible for a new $5,500 bonus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter