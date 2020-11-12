Oklahoma City police rescue miniature horse from busy intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police were called out to help one of the city’s littlest residents recently.

On Monday, 911 dispatchers received an unusual call for help.

“Hey, I am sorry. I don’t know if I am necessarily calling the right number for this, but there is a miniature pony walking down Classen and N.W. 36th,” the caller said.

MSgt. Blosser responded to the scene and got the little pony to safety.

Fortunately, it was not hurt and was returned to its owner.

