OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police responded to a wreck involving a car and a truck on the Broadway Extension Service Road at West Wilshire Boulevard.

Broadway Extension Service Road at West Wilshire Boulevard. Image KFOR.

Broadway Extension Service Road at West Wilshire Boulevard. Image KFOR.

Broadway Extension Service Road at West Wilshire Boulevard. Image KFOR.

Officials say the car rear-ended a truck.

There were multiple injuries on scene, including one child in critical condition and another person who was extricated from the vehicle.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police have taped off the area around the wreck.