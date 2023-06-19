OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to a fatal rollover accident Monday evening.

According to OKCPD, the rollover accident happened near the 9000 block of S. Overholser Drive on Monday.

Car accident near S Overholser Drive. Image KFOR.

Police say the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed around a curve when the driver saw children on bicycles. As the driver swerved to avoid hitting them, the car rolled numerous times.

According to officials, the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger did survive and is being taken to a nearby hospital.

No other information in available at this time.