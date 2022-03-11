UPDATE: Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot and stabbed a woman who was found wounded in INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital’s parking garage.

An INTEGRIS spokesperson said the wounded woman was found in the stairwell of the hospital’s Northwest Expressway 56th Street garage.

The victim was transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Oklahoma City police officials said it appears the woman was shot and stabbed during a domestic incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s, driving a white Monte Carlo.

The hospital’s garage is on lockdown.

No further details were provided.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called Friday afternoon to INTEGRIS Baptist Hospital regarding a shooting victim.

A Police Department official told KFOR the victim was shot multiple times.

An INTEGRIS spokeswoman told KFOR that the victim was found with gunshot wounds in the hospital’s parking garage.

It is currently unknown where the victim was shot or if they were coming to the hospital for medical attention, according to the spokeswoman.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.