OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking community members to not report emergencies through social media.

“Please do NOT report emergencies to us through social media messaging, call 911,” an Oklahoma City Police Department official said.

The official posted the request on the Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday.

“We do not have the capability to monitor social media 24/7 nor can we dispatch officers to emergency calls through social media,” the official said on Facebook. “If you see a crime, are a victim or need to report something to us call 911.”