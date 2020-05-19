Oklahoma City police say man died after jumping from bridge while resisting arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A drunk driving suspect died after jumping from an I-40 bridge while resisting arrest, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police responded to an accident on I-40 at Meridian Avenue at approximately 1:32 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Jeffrey Davis made contact at the scene of the accident with Zachary Lambert and a female, both of whom were described as intoxicated, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

The female, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and placed in a police car.

Davis then attempted to detain Lambert and managed to place a handcuff on one of his wrists, according to the news release.

“Mr. Lambert began resisting and jumped over the side of the bridge, falling to Meridian Ave.,” the news release states.

Lambert was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were released.