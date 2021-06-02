Oklahoma City Police search for final suspect after officers arrest second suspect in violent home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are continuing to investigate a home invasion and robbery that took place in April.

They say 18-year-old Imperial Durham was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into an apartment complex and holding a group of teenagers at gunpoint before robbing them.

Imperial Durham

Police say they found Durham in the backseat of a gold Chevy Trail Blazer in the same parking lot of the apartment complex where the crime was allegedly committed.

“Sure enough, he was out there at that location,” said OKCPD M.Sgt. Gary Knight.

Police say another suspect, 25-year-old Jeremy Lewis was also arrested. Lewis was found in Murray County.

Jeremy Lewis

The group of men allegedly stole two play stations and a pistol from the apartment complex.

“At some point during this home invasion, the mother of one of the teens walks in. They force her to the ground and actually kick her to the face when she’s going to the ground,” said Knight.

Police say one additional suspect is still outstanding and they’re hoping the public can help locate them as the investigation continues.

“In this case, the victims indicated that they did not know the suspects. Sometimes people will tell us that and it’s not true, sometimes it is, but in this case, there was very little to go on initially,” said Knight.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.