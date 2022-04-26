OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who allegedly stole a large number of lottery tickets from a convenience store.

Police officials posted images of the suspects taken from surveillance footage at the south Oklahoma City store.

Those images were shared on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page, along with a photo of the suspects’ vehicle, which was taken by the store’s clerk as the suspects fled, according to officials.

The images of the suspects and the vehicle appear in the below photo gallery.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Image from Oklahoma City police.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com if you recognize any of the suspects. Information can be submitted anonymously.