Oklahoma City Police search for man wanted in connection with 2 abductions, sexual assaults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says it wants the public to be aware of a man who abducted and sexually assaulted two teenaged girls last week.

The suspect is described as a white male with a tan. He has white hair and a white goatee. He is in his late 50s or early 60s.

The truck is a white, 2016 or newer Ford F150, FX4 Oklahoma Edition. The truck has a distinctive double panel moon roof, a black grill with after-market brush guard and wheels. Side mirrors that are black along with running boards.







Courtesy of Oklahoma City Police Department

According to one police report, the suspect offered the victim a ride before taking her to a secluded area and “tried to grab [the victim’s] breast.” He also “offered [the victim] $60 to ‘suck him off.'”

In another report, the suspect approached a teen walking from school to the bus terminal, opened the door to his truck, grabbed the victim by the handle on her backpack and pulled her inside.

Once the victim was in the car, she says the suspect grabbed her breast and asked if she “knew how to suck d***.”

The victim says the suspect drove around for a few minutes when she noticed the truck door being unlocked so she jumped out of the moving truck when it was slowed. She then ran in the opposite direction from the truck and the suspect took off quickly as soon as she escaped.

If you have information regarding the identity of this person, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.