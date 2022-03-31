OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man seen on camera stealing a pickup truck from outside a convenience store.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the theft near Northwest 10th and Portland.

Footage from inside the store shows a man in a black shirt and black hat standing at the counter.

He is then seen outside the store, entering a pickup that is not his and driving away.

Police are still searching for the man.

Officials advise community members to never leave their keys in their vehicle.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you recognize the suspect.