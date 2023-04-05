OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department say they are looking for a missing teen last seen on today.
According to the Oklahoma Police Department Facebook page, John Ford was last seen just before 5pm near Southeast 39th & Santa Fe Avenue.
Authorities confirm they have reason to be concerned for the welfare of the juvenile and need to locate the teen.
John ford was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information call 911.
No further information has been released at this time.