OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department say they are looking for a missing teen last seen on today.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Police Department, John Ford

According to the Oklahoma Police Department Facebook page, John Ford was last seen just before 5pm near Southeast 39th & Santa Fe Avenue.

Authorities confirm they have reason to be concerned for the welfare of the juvenile and need to locate the teen.

John ford was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information call 911.

No further information has been released at this time.