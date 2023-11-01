UPDATE 11/01/2023 1:51 PM

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, 62-year-old Alan Provost was arrested on two counts of threatening an act of violence.

UPDATE 11/01/2023 10:52 AM

Officials say three people, including the suspect, were taken into custody following the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect they believe may be armed.

Officials say an argument began between neighbors near Indian Meridian between SE 89th and SE 104th. When officers arrived, the suspect fled and is believed to be in a wooded area nearby.

Authorities say the suspect may be armed and the area has been blocked off as the search continues. He was seen wearing a red shirt and walking with a walker.

No more information is available at this time.