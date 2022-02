OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect who is also wanted for questioning in several other incidents.

Authorities say 20-year-old Cristian Sanchez currently has a warrant for robbery and is wanted for questioning in connection with several other incidents.

Your tip through Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or at okccrimetips.com.