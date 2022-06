OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called Tuesday to an area near 24th and Broadway.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting. Image KFOR

Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KFOR a person was shot just before 1 p.m. and rushed to a hospital.

Investigators did not have a good description of the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

More information will be provided once available.