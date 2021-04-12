Oklahoma City Police search for suspect after woman critically shot in Penn Square Mall parking garage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say they’re searching for a known suspect responsible for shooting a woman in the chest inside the Penn Square Mall parking garage over the weekend.

“I mean it’s a little scary. I come to the mall quite a bit,” said shopper Samuel Moore. “But I have seen lots of maybe not-so-friendly people around the mall.”

The OKCPD said a fight between two groups of people escalated Saturday night, when one woman pulled out a rifle and struck Kevion Robinson in the chest.

“She did retrieve a rifle from a vehicle, shot the victim, then fled the scene,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police reports, the suspect and her group of friends drove off in a gold SUV, with the windows down, lights flashing, and on a flat tire.

Police said they were able to respond quickly to the scene, because an officer was already at the mall on an unrelated incident.

“You not only have groups of people, you have vehicles trying to flee and leave evidence behind,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

Officers said they know who the suspect is and are currently working on an arrest warrant.

“It was through witness statements, victim statements, that we were able to identify that person,” said Knight.

While officers are busy hunting down the suspect, shoppers told us they’re staying on their guard.

“Just have to watch your back and be careful when you’re out in public,” said Moore. “I mean, it shouldn’t be that way, but that’s how it is.”

News 4 reached out to Penn Square Mall for comment but have not heard back yet.

We’re also told Robinson was discharged from the hospital.