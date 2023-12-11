OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Oklahoma City.

“It was late last night when police were made aware of a shooting,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

After rushing to the scene, police found a car crashed out along I-35 near Southeast 66th Street.

“When officers arrived, they found one car there with one person inside. That person was deceased,” said Knight.

Investigators said they’re still trying to track down who pulled the trigger, but so far there is very little evidence.

“We know that’s a busy thoroughfare there, especially still around 10:30, 10:45 at night,” said Knight. “So, we’re hoping somebody may have seen something or may have some information that can help us with the investigation.”

Investigators don’t think the shooting was arbitrary.

“Homicides are very rarely random. There’s no indication that this is a random shooting,” said Knight. “The public is no more at risk today than they were a week ago.”

A portion of I-35 was closed for about six hours, but reopened before the busy morning drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.