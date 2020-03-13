Oklahoma City police search for suspect in young mother’s murder

Kendreen Jordan is the only suspect in the murder of Geneva Jordan. He has not yet been caught.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her Oklahoma City apartment Tuesday afternoon.

“She didn’t really deserve to die the way she did,” said a family member of the deceased.

Geneva Jordan was a mother of six children.

“Not only losing Geneva is hard, but dealing with these little ones here, that’s what really makes it hard,” said Hill.

Her children, as young as four months old. Three of them were inside the home early Tuesday morning when a neighbor heard screaming.

“We live downstairs and could hear everything… we could hear everything. Chaos was breaking out. I heard her say 'stop, ok, please.' She kept saying 'ok, ok.' She would run and then scream,” said Rolando Travrzo, a neighbor.

Travrzo called police. He says Oklahoma City police came to the apartment, but heard nothing and left. It wasn’t until hours later when a family member came by and found Jordan’s body.

“Very shocking… sad, heartbreaking,” said Hill.

"Rest in peace to my sister. I know she may be physically not here, but spiritually she's always gonna be with us,” said Jordan’s sister, Fatima Smith.

Now on the run, 26-year-old Kendreen Jordan. He is the only suspect named in the investigation.

Neighbors say he made one last appearance Tuesday morning before his wife’s body was found.

“He came to my house in the morning. The gentleman and he said he needed to use my phone to make a phone call,” said Travrso.

Jordan’s family is now broken.

“It’s terrible on both sides of the family, even Jordan’s side of the family because we both lost…they lost their mother and gonna lose their father because of this. Everyone gonna lose in this,” said Hill.

If you recognize Kendreen Jordan or know anything of his whereabouts, call crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300.