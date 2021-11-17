Oklahoma City police search for suspect who allegedly fatally shot man at car wash, ask for public’s help ID’ing suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shot another man at a car wash this past spring, inflicting a wound that later proved to be fatal.

The shooting occurred near Northwest 16th and Meridian in late May.

A man was recorded on a surveillance camera allegedly stealing a truck bed cover from the victim, Vincent Wright.

Wright confronted that man, but the man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Below is a video of the shooting, but the victim has been blurred out of respect for him and his family.

Wright was shot in the knee. He died a month later.

Oklahoma City police are asking community members for help finding the man they believe to be the gunman.

It appears he may have been driving a black pickup truck. He also had what appears to be a pink bike in the bed of the truck.

Photo goes with story
Can you help identify this man?

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 or OKCPD Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information about the suspect.

