Oklahoma City police search for suspect who allegedly opened fire on officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly fired shots at an officer in the area of Memorial Road and Walker. This happened before noon Monday.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Aaron Sayre. He has active felony warrants.

Police say an officer tried to pull him over as he was driving a stolen vehicle.

“The officer had taken the stolen vehicle report yesterday, and it was a known suspect,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

She says Sayre opened fire shortly after.

“There was a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle wrecked and at the time the suspect bailed from the vehicle and started shooting at the officer,” she said.

The officer fired back, but no one was hurt.

Aaron Sayre

Police say Sayre kept running and believe he was picked up by someone driving a blue Nissan Cube.

One neighbor says the suspect was in her yard.

“I opened the other garage door out to the courtyard, and my dogs just took off, this man was in the corner of the courtyard, they were on him and he was scared,” Donna Clark said.

She says he then jumped the gate and got into someone’s car.

“They drove off kind of slowly, and I started screaming because I didn’t know what was going on or why he was in my yard,” Clark said.

The whole situation left her frightened.

“I hope they catch him, I don’t want anyone shooting at my police. I’m scared for them. I’ve lived here and I felt so safe the whole time. I’ve never felt like this. I’m mad, and I’m concerned for these gentlemen, and it just makes me mad,” she said.

“I’d take every precaution in believing he’s armed and dangerous and not to approach him if someone does see him,” Littlejohn said.

If you have any information about Sayre’s whereabouts, call 911.

According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, Sayre has been convicted of multiple felonies including assaulting a police officer and drug charges.