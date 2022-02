OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the community’s help identifying two men who allegedly stole material from a construction site.

The suspects stopped at a construction site near SW 104th and Western and loaded up their black pickup with a bunch of material, then drove away, stealing the material.

Please call OKCP at (405) 297-1000 if you recognize the men in the below photos.

Suspects allegedly stealing material from a construction site. Image from OKCPD.

The suspects’ vehicle. Image from OKCPD.