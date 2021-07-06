Oklahoma City Police search for suspects after one injured in reported apartment shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

“He told me what happened – I thought he was just joking though, but it was true… there was gunshots,” said Ebony Hill, who lives nearby.

It was a terrifying way to wake up for those living at an apartment complex near NW 36th and MacArthur.

“I heard the shot and then somebody ride off,” said Jose Garcia.

“It’s a normal night I guess to be woken up with a bunch of noise,” added Bobby Green.

Oklahoma City Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call of a shooting inside one of the apartments.

They tell us two suspects forced their way into one of the units.

“We heard some yelling, screaming and arguing, then we heard something slam,” said Hill.

Police say the suspects shot the victim in the back.

He was rushed to OU Health in critical condition.

“Hope everybody gets better, nobody wants to see anybody hurt,” said Green.

Those who live there tell News 4 they’re not surprised this happened.

“It might be some of my real friends, but I don’t open the door for them no more because I don’t open the door at all… because I don’t think it’s safe,” said Hill.

One man was handcuffed and questioned on the scene, but at last check, no arrests have been made.

Police are still searching for answers, and those responsible.

“The victim was unable or unwilling to give officers at the scene information about who shot him and why he was shot,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Folks in the area tell KFOR they’re just glad it didn’t end worse.

“I just am thankful that we’re here today and we’re breathing and if you did get hurt or whatever happened my heart goes out to you, and I just hope that y’all be cool and stay safe,” said Hill.

Officials say the victim is stable and expected to survive.