Oklahoma City Police search for suspects in fatal innocent bystander shooting death of young mom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is actively searching for the person or persons responsible for taking a young mom’s life.

Ashley Rice, 29, was shot in the face when she was caught in the middle of gunfire after two men started shooting at each other, Oklahoma City police said.

According to authorities, she was an innocent bystander.

“As it appears surface level, she was there sitting on the curb line,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

She was rushed to the hospital where she eventually died.

The incident happened at the Checkers convenience store off NE 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Authorities told KFOR the shooting started with an argument between two men.

“Right now, it appears this seemed to be an altercation of some sort that occurred between two individuals,” said Quirk.

One convenience store worker told KFOR off-camera Monday there’s a lot of suspicious activity that goes on around the store. KFOR asked the store for surveillance footage but was told the owner wasn’t at work to approve the request.

“They are going to utilize every angle they can during the investigation process to ultimately identify our suspects and make some arrests in this case,” said Quirk.

Rice’s family told KFOR off-camera her daughter just turned 7 years old in September.

“Unfortunately, sometimes the wrong place and the wrong time, we do have those incidents that occur,” said Quirk.

Rice is Oklahoma City’s 74th homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200