OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.

The break-ins occurred near Northwest 98th and Mustang Road.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this vehicle break-in suspect. Image KFOR

The suspect, who appears in the above image, is a male.

Please call Oklahoma City police by dialing (405) 297-1000 if you recognize the suspect or have information about the break-ins.

Also, remember to lock your vehicle doors at night before you go to bed.