Oklahoma City police searching for clues in horrific animal abuse case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for the person responsible for a horrific case of animal abuse.

Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say it started when a family’s dog was reported missing near Britton and County Line Rd.

After searching with no luck, the family received a call from a neighbor about a dog found near a horse pasture.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the dog appeared to have been shot with either small caliber rounds or practice arrows.

Veterinarians say the dog appeared to have been choked and then skinned alive.

“There is nothing investigators want more than to find out who did this,” a post by the police department read.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.