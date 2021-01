OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who escaped from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department began searching for 30-year-old Jesus Rubio.

Investigators say Rubio was able to escape from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but no other details were released.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.