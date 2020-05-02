Oklahoma City police searching for lottery ticket crime spree suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating a woman suspected of a crime spree that involves stealing lottery tickets from a slew of stores.

Police posted a photo of 26-year-old Ariel Simpkins on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s official Facebook page on Friday, May 1.

“Investigators are currently looking for her in connection with a multitude of larceny-related cases,” the post states.

They accompanied the photo with a brief description of the numerous larcenies that Simpkins is accused of committing.

Ariel Simpkins

Simpkins’ alleged modus operandi is to distract convenience store clerks long enough to swipe lottery tickets and then cash the tickets in before they are reported stolen, according to police.

Oklahoma City police have four cases pertaining to Simpkins, the post states.

“Since investigators in the metro area have become familiar with Simpkins, it appears she’s decided to take her crimes elsewhere. She’s been seen on video surveillance committing the same type crimes at multiple convenience stores in more rural areas of the state in just the last few days,” police said.

Simpkins is also wanted on a Sumner County, Kan., warrant for failure to appear on a larceny case, as well as a Cleveland County warrant for larceny from a retailer, according to police.

“We want to know where she is! Info that leads us to Ariel Simpkins could mean a cash reward for you! Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com,” police said.

The case numbers pertaining to Simpkins’ alleged crimes in Oklahoma City are the following: 20-27495, 20-27888, 20-27623 and 20-27748.