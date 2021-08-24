Oklahoma City police searching for man allegedly coaxing women into his pickup and sexually assaulting them

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department said they are in search of a man in Oklahoma City Tuesday who they claim is coaxing teenage girls into his pickup truck and sexually assaulting them.

As of right now, two teens have told the same story to police about being taken by a mystery man in a white Ford truck. Police reports state the man even grabbed one of the girls who’s in high school by her backpack and forced her to get inside. She later escaped by jumping out when the man slowed down.

A sketch of the sexual assault suspect.

Oklahoma City police said they are hoping someone will recognize his police sketch and turn him in.

“It’s important for us to try to get this individual identified, get him off the streets,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City police.

Tuesday afternoon, police released the sketch of the man, which appears to the right. He is being accused of driving up to two teenage girls and coaxing them into his truck just last week.

“While inside, a sexual assault occurs,” Quirk said.

According to police reports, one girl was picked up near NW 6th Street and Walker Avenue and the other was picked up off NW 10th Street in front of an electrical company. The report regarding the incident off NW 10th Street states that the male pulled up asking her if she wanted a ride.

“At some point, these girls are getting inside this individual’s vehicle,” Quirk said.

The girl got in the passenger seat and they drove off. The suspect ended up pulling into the fairgrounds where he allegedly tried to grab her chest and offered her money for oral sex. The girl refused and asked to be dropped off. So, the suspect dropped her off voluntarily near NW 30th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We want to get this individual off the street,” Quirk said.

In the second incident, just south of Midtown, the victim claims the same guy pulled up to her.

“The suspect has kind of the same motive,” Quirk said.

However, this time while talking, the guy allegedly grabbed her backpack and forced her into the truck. From there, he allegedly tried to grab her chest and drove toward I-235. Four to five minutes later, the victim states she realized the door was unlocked and jumped out of the truck. The suspect took off while the victim ran in the opposite direction. Police released surveillance pictures of the truck that can be seen in the gallery below.

Photo provided by OKCPD.

Photo provided by OKCPD.

Photo provided by OKCPD.

Photo provided by OKCPD.

The pickup is believed to have this kind of wheel rim.

Quirk said the pickup is a white Ford F-150, FX4 Oklahoma Edition with very specific aftermarket pieces on it.

“There’s a black brush guard, a black double pane moon roof,” he said.

Quirk said they are hoping to catch him before anything happens to anyone else.

“We’re always looking for any lead we can get,” Quirk said.

Police said they have not heard of any other incidents so far, but that there could be more. Again, these two incidents have been linked together.