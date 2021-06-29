Oklahoma City police searching for man suspected of murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement agents are searching for a man wanted for suspicion of murder in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police are searching for Edmond Franklin, who is accused of attacking Andrew Lorence on June 20, causing him to suffer a fatal brain bleed.

Edmond Franklin

The alleged fatal attack occurred near Northwest 16th and Blackwelder.

Lorence died from his injuries on June 26.

A witness identified Franklin during a photo lineup, according to investigators.

Franklin previously served prison time for several charges, including assault and battery.

