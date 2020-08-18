Oklahoma City police searching for man suspected of sexually abusing nine children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of sodomizing and committing lewd acts on nine children in wanted in Oklahoma City.

Walter E. Walker, 54, is suspected of six counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of lewd acts with a child, according to Oklahoma City police.

“His 9 victims range from 8-13 years old,” police officials said in a public notice posted on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Walker failed to appear in court on the six counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of lewd acts with a child, according to police.

He is wanted on an Oklahoma County no bond warrant for failure to appear for court.

“If you see him or know of his immediate whereabouts please call 911. For all other tips please contact Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com,” officials said.

