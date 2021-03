Oklahoma City police are searching for this man to question him about a possible assault and kidnapping.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) โ€“ Oklahoma City Police Department officials are trying to locate a man who they want to question about a possible assault and kidnapping.

The Police Department released the following photo of the man:

Oklahoma City police are searching for this man to question him about a possible assault/kidnapping.

Police Department officials ask that anyone who knows his identity contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com.