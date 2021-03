OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police released a surveillance photo of a man detectives want to question about a double shooting that occurred late last year.

The shooting occurred at Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th and Rockwell in December.

Two people were shot; both survived.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials believe the man in the photo knows something about the shooting.

A surveillance photo of a man Oklahoma City police want to question about a double shooting in December.

Call the Police Department at (405) 297-1000 if you recognize him.