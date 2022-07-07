OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly pointed a gun at Auto Zone employees.

The suspect walked into the Auto Zone at Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard with a female alongside him.

A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at Auto Zone staff members. Image OKCPD

Police said he was upset he had been put on hold on the phone too long, according to Oklahoma City police.

“He began berating employees, cursing at them, and eventually going out to his car to retrieve a gun…which he pointed at employees,” officials said on the OKCPD’s Facebook page.

The suspect and the female he arrived with then exited the business, leaving in the vehicle pictured below.

The suspect’s vehicle. Image from OKCPD

The vehicle is described as having an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror, a sticker on the passenger-side window, a spoiler and a paper tag.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300/www.okccrimetips.com if you have information on the suspect. A cash reward is possible. Case #22-47596