OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who fired shots inside and outside a nightclub in late February.

Police released the below photos of the suspect through social media:

Oklahoma City police are searching for this man.

The suspect was allegedly involved in an altercation inside a club near NE 36th and Lincoln, which led to a shooting, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

The man ended up outside the club following the altercation. He attempted to go back inside but security was able to keep him out. However, he continued firing a gun while outside, police said.

OKCPD officials hope community members can help identify the suspect.

“There were between 50 and 75 people inside the club and around 10 outside when the shooting took place…so we’re confident someone out there has info that can help lead investigators to him,” officials said.

Information on the suspect can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com. Case # 22-12144