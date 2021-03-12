Oklahoma City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, calling upon public for assistance locating her

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Photo goes with story
Ranazjha Maple

Ranazjha Maple went missing at 4 p.m. today, Friday, March 12.

She was last seen at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of North Prospect in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Ranazjha, who appears in the adjacent photo, is described as a black female, 5’2″ tall and as having a slender build. She was last seen wearing the same clothing that she is wearing in the photo.

She and her family have lived in Oklahoma City for only a few months, and her parents don’t know of her having any close friends in the area.

Officers were alerted to her disappearance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and are still searching for her.

Anyone who has seen Ranazjha or has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 231-2121.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter