Oklahoma City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, calling upon public for assistance locating her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ranazjha Maple

Ranazjha Maple went missing at 4 p.m. today, Friday, March 12.

She was last seen at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of North Prospect in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Ranazjha, who appears in the adjacent photo, is described as a black female, 5’2″ tall and as having a slender build. She was last seen wearing the same clothing that she is wearing in the photo.

She and her family have lived in Oklahoma City for only a few months, and her parents don’t know of her having any close friends in the area.

Officers were alerted to her disappearance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and are still searching for her.

Anyone who has seen Ranazjha or has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 231-2121.