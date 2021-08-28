Oklahoma City police searching for missing 12-year-old girl, asking community members for help locating her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are trying to find a missing 12-year-old girl, and are calling upon community members to help find her.

Danielle Loper

Danielle Loper, 12, was last seen at around 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at her Oklahoma City home near SE 134th Street and May Avenue, according to a missing child alert issued by the Oklahoma Search and Rescue Council.

Loper, who is pictured on the right, is described as 5’3″ tall, 115 pounds and as having brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a blue emblem on it, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Loper is reported to have some mental health issues and can be very deceptive, according to the alert.

“If you see, have seen or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Oklahoma City Police Dept. at 405-297-1129,” the alert states.