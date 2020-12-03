Oklahoma City police searching for missing 63-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are working to find a 63-year-old Oklahoma City man who has been missing since Nov. 30.

Richard Box was last seen at 10 a.m. near Northeast 16th and Kelley on Nov. 30, according to Oklahoma City police.

Richard Box

Box told others he was getting on a bus to go to Walmart, but would be back. However, he has not been heard from since, police said on social media.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt over a white long sleeve shirt, jeans and red suspenders similar to those Box is seen wearing in the adjacent photo.

Please immediately call 9-1-1 if you see Box or know of his immediate whereabouts.

